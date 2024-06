San Jose acquired Afanasyev from Nashville on Sunday in exchange for Ozzy Wiesblatt.

Afanasyev has appeared in 19 NHL contests over the past two seasons, collecting one goal, 26 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 29 hits. The 23-year-old forward registered 27 goals and 54 points in 56 regular-season games for AHL Milwaukee in 2023-24.