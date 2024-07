Afanasyev is expected to sign a two-year deal in the KHL, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Afanasyev was a second-round pick by Nashville in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and was traded to the Sharks this offseason. He spent most of the last three years with AHL Milwaukee and scored 54 points in 65 AHL games during the 2023-24 season. He has one goal in 19 career NHL contests.