Afanasyev was designated for non-roster, injured reserve Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.

Afanasyev spent the 2024-25 season playing in the KHL for CSKA Moscow, racking up 21 points in 53 regular-season tilts before adding two goals and two helpers in six playoff games. Once fully healthy, the 24-year-old winger should at least be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster, though he is far from a lock and could end up in the AHL at some point.