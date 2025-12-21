Afanasyev scored twice in AHL San Jose's 4-3 win over Ontario on Saturday.

Afanasyev hasn't done much in the AHL this season, but he's potted three goals over his last three games. He's at eight points in 20 outings overall, far off the pace that saw him produce 54 points in 56 regular-season outings a year ago. With the Sharks having plenty of prospects in the pipeline, Afanasyev isn't separating himself from the pack in the AHL.