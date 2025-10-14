Afanasyev landed on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports, which indicates he has recovered from his lower-body injury.

Afanasyev was deemed day-to-day Oct. 7 after being listed as a non-roster, injured reserve player. The 24-year-old was a second-round pick in 2019 and was highly productive with AHL Milwaukee in 2023-24, generating 27 goals, 54 points and a plus-23 rating over 56 regular-season games, so he might be able to find a new home on the waiver wire with a team in need of depth up front.