Fehr (lower body) will be unavailable again for Saturday's contest against the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Fehr will miss his fourth straight game for the Sharks on Saturday as he continues to nurse his lower-body issue. He's produced four points -- three goals and an assist -- over 14 games for San Jose when healthy, keeping him off the fantasy radar in most leagues even when he draws back in.

