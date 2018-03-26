Fehr (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Fehr's absence will test the Sharks' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched three goals and four points in 18 contests this campaign. San Jose should release another update on the veteran forward's status once he's given the green light to return to action.