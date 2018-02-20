The Maple Leafs traded Fehr to the Sharks on Friday in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

There wasn't any room for Fehr in a Toronto system flush with burgeoning forwards, but LeBrun notes that the Sharks were in the market for a fourth-line center. The 32-year-old has recorded 202 career points (103 goals, 99 assists) between the Capitals, Jets, Penguins and Leafs, but we can't see fantasy owners flocking to a guy that might not even average 10 minutes per game with Team Teal.