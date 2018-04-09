Fehr (lower body) is slated to be available for Thursday's clash with Anaheim, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

While Fehr might be healthy enough to play, there is no guarantee he will rejoin the lineup as he spent much of his time in the minors this season. If the veteran does suit up, it will likely come at the expense of Marcus Sorensen, especially considering Dylan Gambrell and Maxim Letunov are ineligible for the postseason.