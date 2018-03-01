Sharks' Eric Fehr: Out with lower-body injury
Fehr will not suit up against the Blackhawks on Thursday due to a lower-body ailment, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Fehr's ailment is reportedly a minor one, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect him to be sidelined for too long. In the meantime, Marcus Sorensen will slot into a fourth-line role in Fehr's stead. Even though it's not expected to be serious, the veteran's injury has to be frustrating, considering he was just getting back to NHL action after moving to San Jose at the trade deadline.
