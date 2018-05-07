Sharks' Eric Fehr: Playoff mainstay
Despite earning just two points, Fehr played in all 10 of the Sharks' playoff contests.
Fehr's game is suited to playing in a defensive role in the bottom-six, so any offensive contribution were icing on the cake. The Manitoba native was brought in by San Jose via trade and spent the bulk of his time with the organization with the minors with AHL San Diego. The 32-year-old will hit free agency July 1 and likely will have to settle for less than the $2 million he earned in 2017-18.
