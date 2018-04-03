Sharks' Eric Fehr: Remains sidelined
Fehr (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Stars, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Fehr will miss a fifth consecutive contest, and the Sharks have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the veteran forward's availability, as he's only totaled three goals and four points in 18 games this campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...