Fehr (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Stars, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Fehr will miss a fifth consecutive contest, and the Sharks have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the veteran forward's availability, as he's only totaled three goals and four points in 18 games this campaign.