Fehr (lower body) should be available for the start of the playoffs, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Fehr has missed six games already and it seems likely he will skip Saturday's regular-season finale as well. However, he should be ready to roll by the time the playoffs hit. It remains to be seen if or how often the veteran winger will draw in even if he's good for the playoffs given his fringe role for the Sharks.