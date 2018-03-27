Sharks' Eric Fehr: Unable to play Tuesday
Fehr (lower body) won't be in the lineup against the Blues on Tuesday, as Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area writes that there will be no lineup changes among San Jose's skaters from the previous game.
Fehr has only averaged 12:01 of ice time since his trade from the Maple Leafs on Feb. 20, so he'd be off the fantasy radar even in a healthy state.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...