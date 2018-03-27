Fehr (lower body) won't be in the lineup against the Blues on Tuesday, as Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area writes that there will be no lineup changes among San Jose's skaters from the previous game.

Fehr has only averaged 12:01 of ice time since his trade from the Maple Leafs on Feb. 20, so he'd be off the fantasy radar even in a healthy state.

