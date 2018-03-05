Sharks' Eric Fehr: Will return for Sunday's game
Fehr (lower body) will draw into the lineup against Columbus on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Fehr will skate on the fourth line for Sunday's match, with Melker Karlsson and Barclay Goodrow serving as his linemates. Ever since being dealt to San Jose, Fehr's averaged 13:30 of ice time and notched one assist in four games, and is enjoying consistent playing time for the first time this season.
