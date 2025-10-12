Pohlkamp scored three goals on five shots in the University of Denver's 6-0 win over Bentley University.

Pohlkamp, a defenseman, made a massive splash in Denver's big win. The 21-year-old showed some scoring talent with 35 points in 44 appearances for Denver last year after transferring from Bemidji State University. Pohlkamp was selected in the fifth round (132nd overall) by the Sharks in 2023. He could be in line for an entry-level deal as early as this spring if he continues to impress in the collegiate ranks.