Pohlkamp scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Denver's 4-3 shootout loss to the University of Maine on Saturday.

Pohlkamp poked above a point-per-game pace with this effort, which has him at 13 goals and nine helpers in 21 outings this season. The defenseman has elevated his offense slightly while continuing to play a large role for a strong program. It's unclear if the Sharks will attempt to get him to sign an entry-level deal after his sophomore campaign ends.