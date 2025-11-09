Pohlkamp scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Denver's 6-3 win over Western Michigan University on Saturday.

Pohlkamp has played well for the Pioneers so far, racking up seven goals and five assists over 10 appearances. The defenseman already set a big tone in 2024-25 with 35 points in 44 appearances, and he's continued his success in his junior year. The 21-year-old is a Sharks prospect who could provide a scoring boost to San Jose's blue line in a few years, though as a fifth-round pick (2023), he'll likely need some AHL time once he goes pro.