Pohlkamp scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Mammoth.

This was Pohlkamp's first career NHL goal. The 22-year-old defenseman has done well enough to stay in the lineup as a third-pairing option lately, earning three points over six games since he was called up in early November. He's added eight shots on net, 11 blocked shots, six hits and a plus-3 rating. Pohlkamp isn't a must-have blueliner in fantasy yet, but he could be if he gets onto the first power-play unit at some point.