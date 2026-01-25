Pohlkamp scored two goals in the University of Denver's 6-0 win over St. Cloud State University on Saturday.

Pohlkamp has posted a career-high 16 goals and is up to 27 points in 27 outings this season. The Sharks prospect has done an excellent job in his junior year of NCAA play and should be able to surpass his 35-point total from last season. The 21-year-old has shown significant scoring upside, which could eventually make him a power-play candidate as a professional.