Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Absence continues

Karlsson (groin) has no timeline for a return and will miss the next three games, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Karlsson has missed the last eight games due to the injury, and the injury is serious enough to force him to miss the next three games. The Sharks continue to be without one the game's best offensive defensman, with Karlsson sitting at 45 points this campaign. The Swede's status is gloomy at best and it's possible he could miss the rest of the regular season.