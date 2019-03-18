Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Absence continues
Karlsson (groin) has no timeline for a return and will miss the next three games, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson has missed the last eight games due to the injury, and the injury is serious enough to force him to miss the next three games. The Sharks continue to be without one the game's best offensive defensman, with Karlsson sitting at 45 points this campaign. The Swede's status is gloomy at best and it's possible he could miss the rest of the regular season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...