Karlsson recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Karlsson assisted on Timo Meier's tally in the first period before adding a power-play goal with just four seconds remaining in the frame. Karlsson has been incredibly productive since the start of December, logging 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in his last 19 games. The 32-year-old blueliner is third in the NHL with 44 assists. Karlsson is up to 58 points in 45 games this year, the most he's had since the 2017-18 season.