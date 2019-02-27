Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Appears to leave for good
Karlsson (groin) was absent from the bench to start the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
In the second period, Karlsson went down in major pain with an apparent groin injury and went straight the the locker room. Every missing a few shifts there, he returned to the ice but was clearly still in pain and couldn't fulfill his duties to the normal caliber. Now it appears the team will hold him out for the rest of the game so the full extent of his injury can be evaluated.
