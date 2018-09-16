Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Arriving next week

Karlsson is expected to report to Sharks training camp next week, Eric Gilmore of NHL.com reports

According to head coach Pete DeBoer, Karlsson is dealing with work visa issues and has been trying to expedite things as much as possible, having already missed the start of training camp. At this point, the problems appear minor and there's little reason to doubt Karlsson won't be on the ice next week.

