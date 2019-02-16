Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Back in action Saturday

Karlsson (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canucks, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Karlsson's return along the blue line will reinforce an already dangerous San Jose squad that had a six-game winning streak snapped Thursday against the Capitals. The 28-year-old defenseman is in the midst of another electric offensive season, having compiled three goals and 40 assists through 47 games. A career-low 1.9 shooting percentage suggests Karlsson is due for some extra second-half goals as well, which should provide a boost for his fantasy owners.