Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Bags assist in loss

Karlsson supplied an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Karlsson sent a sublime assist to Tomas Hertl for the latter's first goal of the game. Karlsson has been steady with five assists through eight games in December. He's registered 26 points and 73 shots in 35 contests this year.

