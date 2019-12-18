Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Bags assist in loss
Karlsson supplied an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Karlsson sent a sublime assist to Tomas Hertl for the latter's first goal of the game. Karlsson has been steady with five assists through eight games in December. He's registered 26 points and 73 shots in 35 contests this year.
More News
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Registers helper in win•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Records two helpers•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Supplies pair of points•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Nets power-play goal in 700th game•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Slings power-play assist•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Trio of assists in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.