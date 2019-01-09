Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Blazing hot

Karlsson posted three assists in a 7-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

That's Karlsson's second straight three-assist game, and it extends his point streak to 14 contests. During that stretch, Karlsson has only one goal and yet 25 points. He also has a plus-16 rating in that span. With this run, Karlsson is close to averaging a point per night with three goals and 41 points in 43 contests.