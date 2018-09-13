Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Brought in via trade
Karlsson was acquired by San Jose from Ottawa on Thursday -- along with Francis Perron -- in exchange for Chris Tierny, Josh Norris, Rudolfs Balcers, Dylan DeMelo, a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 first-round selection, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.
After missing out on the John Tavares sweepstakes, the Sharks were still in the market for a big addition and will now have a blue line that features two of the best defensemen in the league in Karlsson and Brent Burns. There are also two conditional picks that would head to Ottawa dependant on re-signing Karlsson to a long-term deal or him joining an Eastern Conference roster this season. While, the team doesn't have much in terms of cap space heading into next season, the haul it gave up to bring in the Swede makes it highly unlikely something won't get worked out with the perennial all-star and two-time Norris Trophy winner.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Subject of trade rumors, again•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Back on ice in Ottawa•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Refutes contract rumors•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Canucks not in running to obtain him•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Trade talks heating up again•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Pleased with progress from ankle injury•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...