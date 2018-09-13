Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Brought in via trade

Karlsson was acquired by San Jose from Ottawa on Thursday -- along with Francis Perron -- in exchange for Chris Tierny, Josh Norris, Rudolfs Balcers, Dylan DeMelo, a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 first-round selection, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.

After missing out on the John Tavares sweepstakes, the Sharks were still in the market for a big addition and will now have a blue line that features two of the best defensemen in the league in Karlsson and Brent Burns. There are also two conditional picks that would head to Ottawa dependant on re-signing Karlsson to a long-term deal or him joining an Eastern Conference roster this season. While, the team doesn't have much in terms of cap space heading into next season, the haul it gave up to bring in the Swede makes it highly unlikely something won't get worked out with the perennial all-star and two-time Norris Trophy winner.