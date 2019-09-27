Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Busy in preseason debut
Karlsson (groin) fired four shots on goal while logging 21:50 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
The Sharks have been cautious with Karlsson this preseason, but the fact that he registered just under 22 minutes of ice time Thursday all but confirms that he's fully recovered from his offseason groin surgery. The 29-year-old Swede should be one of the first two blueliners selected in fantasy drafts this year.
