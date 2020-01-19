Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Chips in with assist
Karlsson managed an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
Karlsson was held off the scoresheet Thursday, ending a six-game streak, but he's right back to producing. The Swede has 36 points, 106 shots on goal and 62 blocks through 49 games this season. He should be able to challenge for the 60-point mark, especially given his recent success.
