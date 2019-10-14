Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Chips in with helper

Karlsson provided an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The defenseman made an outlet pass to Kevin Labanc, who worked a give-and-go with Tomas Hertl in the first period for the Sharks' second goal of the game. Karlsson has three assists and a minus-7 rating through five games this year.

