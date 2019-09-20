Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Closing in on preseason debut

According to coach Peter DeBoer, Karlsson (groin) won't play Saturday against Vegas, but should get into a few games towards the end of the team's preseason schedule, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

The Sharks will only have three preseason games left on their schedule following Saturday's contest, so time is running out for Karlsson to get into an exhibition match. Nonetheless, all signs point to the Swedish blueliner being ready for San Jose's regular-season opener against the Golden Knights on Oct. 2.