Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Collects apple in loss

Karlsson posted an assist and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Karlsson had the primary assist on Evander Kane's third goal of the second period, which came with the man advantage. However, the 29-year-old's otherwise respectable fantasy day was knocked down a peg by his brutal minus-4 rating. This is the fifth time he's posted a minus-4 rating in a game so far, and Karlsson has a collective minus-15 rating this season.