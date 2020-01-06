Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Collects apple in loss
Karlsson posted an assist and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.
Karlsson had the primary assist on Evander Kane's third goal of the second period, which came with the man advantage. However, the 29-year-old's otherwise respectable fantasy day was knocked down a peg by his brutal minus-4 rating. This is the fifth time he's posted a minus-4 rating in a game so far, and Karlsson has a collective minus-15 rating this season.
