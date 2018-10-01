Karlsson first (preseason) goal as a Shark took place in Sunday's 5-2 road loss to the Golden Knights.

Working on the man advantage, Karlsson shifted to the right circle and caught Marc-Andre Fleury out of position for a wide-open look at the cage. Forwards Kevin LaBanc and Timo Meier were the distributors on Karlsson's second-period marker; expect him to form the top pair with two-way defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and not the shot-happy Brent Burns at the outset of the regular season.