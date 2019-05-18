Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Collects power-play assist

Karlsson provided a power-play helper and four shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

Karlsson now has two goals and two assists each in the series, but he went 7:31 without playing at one point in the third period. Karlsson missed 27 games over the second half of the regular season with a groin injury, which makes his light usage while the Sharks were trailing a bit concerning. Coach Pete DeBoer did not provide any update on Karlsson's condition after the game.