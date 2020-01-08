Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Collects shorty in defeat

Karlsson scored a short-handed goal and added an assist with three shots in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Karlsson's short-handed goal pulled the Sharks to within 3-2 with just over three minutes left in regulation. He had also set up Timo Meier's power-play goal earlier in the third period. Karlsson has at least one point in three straight contests (one goal, three assists) and has five goals and 32 points in 44 games on the season.