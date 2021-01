Karlsson posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Karlsson set up Matt Nieto's tally in the first period, which was all the Sharks could muster offensively. The 30-year-old Karlsson continued to struggle defensively -- while he has 10 blocked shots in five appearances, the Swede also carries a minus-8 rating. Fantasy managers looking for a bounce-back year from Karlsson have likely been disappointed so far.