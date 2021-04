Karlsson notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on Patrick Marleau's tally in the second period. Over his last seven contests, Karlsson has racked up five points and 16 shots on net. The Swede is up to 15 points, 67 shots, 43 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 34 games overall.