Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Could be signed to long-term deal

Karlsson is a target for a long-term contract by Sharks' management, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

According to the tweet, San Jose General Manager Doug Wilson confirmed in a conference call that the team plans on keeping the star defenseman in teal and black for a while when he said "Yes, it's a long-term approach. We think Erik fits with us now and for a long time."

