Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Could face suspension
Karlsson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety in regards to his hit on Kings forward Austin Wagner during Saturday's game.
Karlsson's hit wasn't late, but it landed up high and forced Wagner out for the remainder of the contest with an upper-body injury. It seems likely Karlsson will face a short suspension for his hit, but the final verdict will be dished out in Sunday's hearing. The Sharks play Arizona on Sunday at 8:00 P.M. ET.
