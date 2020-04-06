Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Could play if season resumes

Karlsson (thumb) is nearly "all the way back" according to general manager Doug Wilson, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports, indicating he could be an option if the league resumes regular-season play.

Unfortunately for Sharks' fans, even if Karlsson would be ready to play, the league would need to go back to regular-season games for him to get onto the ice, given the club's place in the standings. If the 27-year-old doesn't play in any more games this year, it would be the second straight season in which he failed to reach the 60-game or 50-point thresholds.