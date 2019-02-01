Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Dealing with illness

Karlsson is under the weather and could miss Saturday's clash with Arizona, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Karlsson missed the three games leading up to the All-Star Game due to a lower-body issue, but was able to take part in the festivities. Now suffering from an illness, the elite defender could be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. If he is unable to give it a go, Joakim Ryan figures to slot into the lineup.