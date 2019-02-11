Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Dealing with lower-body issue
Karlsson is suffering from a lower-body injury and remains day-to-day, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
The news effectively rules Karlsson out for Monday's clash with Vancouver, but at least clarifies that the elite defenseman is not still suffering from an illness that previously kept him out of the lineup. The club is clearly taking a cautious approach with the Swede and appears to be in no rush to get him back into the lineup. Once cleared to play, the 28-year-old figures to get back to logging big minutes for the club -- he's currently averaging 24:59 of ice time, which will undoubtedly include power-play minutes.
