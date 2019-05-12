Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Delivers power-play helper
Karlsson notched a power-play assist and three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Karlsson has 13 points, all helpers, in 15 games during the playoffs. Five of those assists have come with the man advantage. While a goal mixed in every now and then would be nice, the near-point-per-game pace should be plenty appealing to the Swedish blueliner's fantasy owners.
