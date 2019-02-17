Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Dishes apple in return

Karlsson (lower body) had a power-play assist in a 3-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

Karlsson had missed nine straight games between the injury and an illness around the All-Star break, but returned in fine form. He also tallied four blocked shots and two PIM in the contest. Karlsson is up to 44 points in 48 games and can be immediately reinserted into your lineup.

