Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Dishes helper in Sharks debut
Karlsson picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Flames.
Making his Sharks debut, Karlsson picked up his first point in a teal uniform just 9:36 into the contest. The former Ottawa blueliner could take some time to acclimate to his new surroundings and will have to learn to coexist with another offensive-minded defenseman in Brent Burns, but Karlsson's elite skating and passing ability should still translate to fantasy success from the get-go.
