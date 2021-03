Karlsson recorded two assists and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Karlsson has been productive with a goal and two helpers in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The Swedish defenseman has seven points, 24 blocked shots, 34 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 17 contests. He's not likely to return to his vintage form in 2020-21, but he could produce enough to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.