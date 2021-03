Karlsson posted a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Karlsson set up Evander Kane for the Sharks' fourth tally as they attempted to respond to the Golden Knights in the third period. The assist got Karlsson to the 10-point mark in 23 games this year. The Swede has added 43 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Five of his points have come with the man advantage.