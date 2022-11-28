Karlsson produced a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Karlsson crossed the 20-assist mark when he set up Logan Couture in the third period, and he also found Luke Kunin for a goal a few minutes later. By his lofty standards, Karlsson has slowed down a bit lately with four assists over his last five games, though that may just be things settling down for him after a remarkable stretch early in November. He's at 11 tallies, 21 helpers, 75 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 24 appearances.