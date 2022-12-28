Karlsson logged two assists (one on the power play) and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Karlsson still hasn't been held off the scoresheet in December, racking up two goals and 14 assists in a 10-game point streak. The defenseman is hardly slowing down on offense in what could ultimately be a career year. He has 13 tallies, 48 points (14 on the power play), 102 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 36 contests.